"My throat is choked, my nose is blocked, and I can barely speak," says a Bengaluru man in a video going viral on social media. The content creator from Bangalore, identified as Aditya Maheshwar, recently shared a post on Instagram, in which he said that he is facing health issues after returning to Bangalore following three weeks in North India - Delhi, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Kasauli. "My throat is choked, nose blocked, voice gone - all because of the pollution," the post read. The content creator further said that while it is easy to bash Bangalore for its traffic, the fact that he is able to breathe without feeling his lungs are on fire makes the city the most livable Tier 1 city in India right now. Aditya Maheshwar further said that one can plan traffic but not pollution. "You can actually breathe in Bangalore without feeling like your lungs are giving up," he is heard saying in the video message. ‘Cities Are Covered Under Blanket of Poisonous Air’: Rahul Gandhi Raises Air Pollution Concerns in Lok Sabha, Urges Govt to Present City-Wise Action Plan (Watch Video).

My Throat Is Choked, My Nose Is Blocked, and I Can Barely Speak, Says Bengaluru Content Creator

