The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a no cold wave alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till Tuesday, December 16. According to the weather forecast issued by IMD today, December 12, there will no cold wave in the above districts of Maharashtra till December 16. Notably, the weather agency has predicted dry weather in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar till Tuesday. On the other hand, IMD has issued cold wave warning for Jalgaon, Nashik Ghats of Nashik and Ahilyanagar for today, December 12. Mumbai To Witness Snowfall Between December 21-30? Promotional Post for Hamleys Wonderland at Jio World Garden in BKC Mistaken for Actual Weather Forecast.

IMD Issues No Cold Wave Warning for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar

IMD has issued dry weather for Mumbai till December 16 (Photo Credits: IMD)

