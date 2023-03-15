A 22-year-old Pakistani national, Mohammad Amaan Ansari, has been caught by the Pune Police. He had used fake documents to get an Indian Passport and travel to Dubai using the same. His mother was born in Pune, and he came to India with her in 2015. He was staying illegally in the Bhawani Peth area. The case has been registered at Khadak police station against him under IPC sections 420, 468, 471, and Section 14 of the Foreigners act 1946 and Passport act. Pakistani Twitterati Fuelling Fake Narratives, Target Indian Cricketers, Says Report.

A case has been registered against him in Khadak Police station under IPC sections 420, 468, 471, Section 14 of the Foreigners act 1946 and Passport act. Further investigation is being done: Pune police — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2023

