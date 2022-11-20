A major accident took place in Pune's Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway. According to reports, about 48 vehicles got damaged in the accident. "Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," officials from Pune Fire Brigade said. Mumbai: Share Trading Agent From Delhi Dupes Elderly Woman of Rs 3.14 Crore; Arrested.

Accident on Pune’s Navale Bridge

A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

Watch Video of the Accident

