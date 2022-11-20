On Sunday, the Borivali police arrested a 44-year-old share trading agent from Delhi for allegedly duping an elderly woman. According to reports, the share trading agent from Delhi duped the elderly woman to the tune of Rs 3.14 crore. Police officials said that a case has been registered. The accused has been sent to police custody till November 26. Carnac Bridge Demolished: Central Railway Completes Dismantling of 150-Year-Old Rail Over Bridge.

Share Trading Agent Arrested From Delhi

