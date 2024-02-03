Junagadh police in Gujarat arrested two individuals on Saturday, February 3, following the circulation of a video on social media. The video features a Muslim preacher, identified as Mufti Salman Azhari from Mumbai, delivering what has been described as an ‘inflammatory speech’. In the video, Azhari is heard saying, “Abhi to karbala ka akhiri maidan baqi hai…Kuch der ki khamoshi hai, fir shore ayega… Aaj kutton ka waqt hai, kal hamara daur ayega.” (The final battle of Karbala is yet to come… a moment of silence, then there will be noise again. Today is the time of the dogs, tomorrow will be our time). The speech was delivered at an event held on an open ground near the ‘B’ division police station on the night of January 31. Superintendent of Police Harshad Mehta confirmed that efforts are underway to trace Azhari. Karnataka Congress Expels Advocate Associated With Party For Appearing in Court in Favour of RSS Functionary Booked For Hate Speech.

