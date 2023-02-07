Speaking in the parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Adani never made drones but HAL, other companies in India do that. "Despite that PM Modi goes to Israel and Adani gets the contract," he said. Gandhi made the statements while responding to the President's address in the Lok Sabha. He also said that Adani has zero experience in the defence sector. "Yesterday PM said at HAL that we hurled the wrong allegations. But in reality, HAL's contract of 126 aircraft went to Anil Ambani," he added. Adani Group Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Will Do His Best To Avert Discussion on Adani Issue in Parliament, Says Rahul Gandhi.

