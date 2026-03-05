Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, and son Agastya Pandya were seen at the Wankhede Stadium, supporting the ace all-rounder during India’s IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final against England. The pair’s presence in the stands added a personal touch to the high-stakes knockout match in Mumbai. Pandya's girlfriend and son Agastya were spotted in the VIP pavilion during India's first innings. Mahieka, an actress and model, has been frequently seen supporting the Indian vice-captain throughout the tournament. Their appearance coincided with a historic night for Indian cricket, as the team secured a narrow victory to qualify for the final against New Zealand. Hardik Pandya played a vital role in the middle order and with the ball to help steer the hosts toward the title clash. India Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Jacob Bethell’s 105 Goes In Vain As England Suffer Narrow Loss in Semi-Final.

Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma and Son Agastya

Hardik Pandya's son Agastya Pandya with his dad's girlfriend Mahieka Sharma😭❤ pic.twitter.com/75rJTXPwiV — Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) March 5, 2026

