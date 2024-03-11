Mission Divyastra: PM Narendra Modi Lauds DRDO Scientists for First Flight Test of Agni-5 ICBM With Multiple Warheads

New Delhi, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of homegrown Agni-5 ICBM with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle technology (MIRV), terming it a landmark achievement by DRDO scientists.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable re-entry vehicle technology," he posted on X. 'Proud of DRDO Scientists': PM Narendra Modi Hails Mission Divyastra as India Conducts First Flight Test of Indigenously Developed Agni-5 Missile With MIRV Technology.

While the Agni-5 missile is a potent ingredient in defence preparedness as it puts India in the select league of nations with ICBM capability, the development of MIRV technology - where the payload contains several warheads, each capable of being aimed to hit a different target, makes India only the sixth country with this technology. Mission Shakti: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates DRDO Scientists Via Video Conferencing, Says 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahi'.

This system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles (warheads) reach the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess, sources said.

