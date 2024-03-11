Mission Divyastra: PM Narendra Modi Lauds DRDO Scientists for First Flight Test of Agni-5 ICBM With Multiple Warheads

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable re-entry vehicle technology," he posted on X.

Science IANS| Mar 11, 2024 06:42 PM IST
Mission Divyastra: PM Narendra Modi Lauds DRDO Scientists for First Flight Test of Agni-5 ICBM With Multiple Warheads
PM Narendra Modi (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

New Delhi, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of homegrown Agni-5 ICBM with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicle technology (MIRV), terming it a landmark achievement by DRDO scientists.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable re-entry vehicle technology," he posted on X. 'Proud of DRDO Scientists': PM Narendra Modi Hails Mission Divyastra as India Conducts First Flight Test of Indigenously Developed Agni-5 Missile With MIRV Technology.

While the Agni-5 missile is a potent ingredient in defence preparedness as it puts India in the select league of nations with ICBM capability, the development of MIRV technology - where the payload contains several warheads, each capable of being aimed to hit a different target, makes India only the sixth country with this technology. Mission Shakti: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates DRDO Scientists Via Video Conferencing, Says 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahi'.

This system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles (warheads) reach the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess, sources said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2024 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Agni 5 ICBM DRDO DRDO Scientists MIRV Mission Divyastra Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi Scientists
