In a heart-stopping moment caught on CCTV, a 75-year-old man in Agra collapsed during a routine check-up but was miraculously revived within 10 seconds by his doctor. The patient, who had been suffering dizzy spells and temporary vision loss, lost consciousness while describing his symptoms. Dr Himanshu Yadav sprang into action with immediate CPR, saving the man’s life. Later diagnosed with complete heart block—a condition where the heart’s electrical signals fail—the senior citizen was fitted with a temporary and then permanent pacemaker. He has since recovered and been discharged. Dr Yadav stressed that quick action in such cases is crucial, as delays can be fatal due to oxygen deprivation to the brain and heart. Death Caught on Camera in Lucknow: 25-Year-Old Lawyer Dies of Sudden Heart Attack While Walking in Court Premises (Watch Video).

Agra Doctor Revives 75-Year-Old After Sudden Collapse

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)