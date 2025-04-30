Panic gripped Orchid apartments near Indira Bridge in Ahmedabad’s Hansol area in Gujarat on Tuesday afternoon, April 29, after a massive fire broke out, forcing a man to jump from the fourth floor to escape the blaze. A video showing the man leading from the fifth floor of the Orchid Apartment in Gujarat has surfaced on social media. The fire, which reportedly started in an AC unit in flat 404, quickly spread to higher floors, injuring at least four residents and prompting a dramatic rescue of 27 others. Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as thick smoke engulfed the building and desperate residents tried to escape. Firefighters, some of whom suffered minor burn injuries, faced criticism for a delayed response and lack of high-rise rescue gear. The injured were admitted to Apollo and Asarwa Civil Hospitals, with no fatalities reported. Rajkot Building Fire: Blaze Erupts at Atlantis Building in Gujarat, Video Surfaces.

Man Jumps off 5th Floor of Orchid Apartment in Gujarat To Escape Fire

Ahmedabad Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat: Fire broke out in Orchid apartment in Ahmedabad's Sardarnagar yesterday. The fire has been brought under control. A total of 20 fire tenders were sent to the spot. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/FcROLuIAjC — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2025

Ahmedabad Building Fire

