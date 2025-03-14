A major fire broke out at a high-rise building in Gujarat's Rajkot on Friday morning, March 14. As per the news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at the Atlantis Building in Rajkot. Fire tenders are at the spot and dousing operations are underway, ANI said. More details are awaited. Who Is Rakshit Chaurasia? Law Student Who Screamed ‘Another Round?’ After Crashing Speeding Car Into 2-Wheelers, Killing a Woman in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

Rajkot Building Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat | Fire broke out at Atlantis Building in Rajkot. Fire teners are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/phRYEBqkq5 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

