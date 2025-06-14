Air India will be providing an interim payment of INR 25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor of the Ahmedabad plane crash to help address immediate financial needs, the Tata Group-owned airline announced on Saturday, June 14. The latest amount announced will be paid in addition to Tata Son's previously promised compensation of INR 1 crore to families of each passenger who lost their lives in the deadly crash, stated Air India. "As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh or approximately 21,000 GBP each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore or approximately 85,000 GBP support already announced by Tata Sons," Air India posted on X. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Government Sets Up High-Level Panel to Examine Causes of Air India Flight AI171, Says Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Air India Announces INR 25 Lakh Interim Payment to Families of Deceased, Survivor

#ImportantUpdate Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time. As part of our… — Air India (@airindia) June 14, 2025

