In a major twist in Maharashtra politics, NCP leader Ajit Pawar is likely to be sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, said sources close to him. The development comes after reports suggest that Pawar has 30 MLAs with him. At present, Ajit Pawar is the leader of the opposition in the state Assembly. If Pawar takes oath then Maharashtra will have two deputy CMs with Ajit Pawar being the second deputy CM and Devendra Fadnavis the first deputy CM of the state. Maharashtra Politics Latest News: Ajit Pawar Likely to Be Sworn in As Deputy CM, Reaches Raj Bhawan With NCP Leaders; CM Eknath Shinde Also Arrives (Watch Video).

Ajit Pawar to Be Sworn in as Deputy CM of Maharashtra

NCP leader Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister, say sources close to him — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2023

Ajit Pawar To Swear-In As Deputy Chief Minister

Just in | Ajit Pawar to swear-in as Deputy Chief Minister of #Maharashtra. All arrangements in place at Raj Bhavan, reports @iAbhinayD — The Hindu (@the_hindu) July 2, 2023

