Ajit Pawar, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is set to be sworn in as a minister with the support of 13 MLAs, sources said. This move comes amid potential divisions within the NCP in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde are currently at Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor.

Ajit Pawar To Be Sworn in As Deputy CM:

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reaches Raj Bhawan where NCP leader Ajit Pawar and other NCP leaders are present. pic.twitter.com/Bjjl2V6Pvg — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

Maharashtra Politics:

