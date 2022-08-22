Heavy rainfall in last 24 hours has led to flood-like situation in Rajasthan's Kota and Bundi districts. Low-lying areas have submerged under water owing to the downpour. Owing to forecast of heavy rains again tomorrow, schools and coaching institutes in Kota and Bundi will remain closed on tomorrow, August 23.

Check Tweet:

All schools and other educational institutions in Bundi and Kota districts of Rajasthan to remain closed on 23rd August, in wake of the forecast of heavy rains in the two districts. pic.twitter.com/kxpl6IBG0A — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)