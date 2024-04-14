The holy Amarnath Yatra for the ongoing year of 2024 is scheduled to begin from June 29 and will conclude on August 19, according to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. Further, the advance registration for the pilgrim will commence from tomorrow, i.e. Monday, April 15 onwards. Amarnath Yatra Halted in J&K Video: Pilgrimage to Amarnath Shrine Suspended Due to Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban.

Amarnath Yatra 2024 to Begin From June 29

Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024 will begin from 29th June 2024 and conclude on 19th August 2024. The Advance registration shall start from 15 April 2024: Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board pic.twitter.com/7wpoqRyPpF — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)