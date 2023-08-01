In a daring operation, a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted another helicopter to clear a blocked helipad in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Indian Air Force, IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter airlifted a stranded civil operated helicopter from Panchtarni to Neelgrar helipad on the request of the civil administration for smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2023. The helipad which was blocked is now open for the ferry of pilgrims. Telangana Rains: Indian Army Helicopters, Boats Carry Out Daring Rescue Operation in Bhupalpally District, Save Stranded Villagers Amid Heavy Rains (Watch Videos).

Video of IAF Helicopter Airlifting Another Helicopter:

On the request of the civil admin for smooth conduct of #AmarnathYatra, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter airlifted a stranded civil operated helicopter from Panchtarni to Neelgrar helipad. The helipad which was blocked is now open for the ferry of pilgrims.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/gDc7XxEKKb — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 1, 2023

