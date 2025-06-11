Indian Railways replaced a train after 1,200 BSF jawans assigned to Amarnath Yatra security refused to board dilapidated coaches from Udaipur to Jammu on June 9. Videos of the worn-out train recorded by the jawans have gone viral on social media, showing broken windows, a damaged roof, dirty and damaged toilets, sparking widespread criticism of the poor treatment of security personnel. The jawans, citing the poor condition, declined to travel, prompting the BSF to escalate the issue. Following complaints from the BSF, Indian Railways promptly arranged a replacement train in better condition. The BSF clarified that the issue was resolved through official channels without any disorder. Notably, the annual Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin later this month amid heightened security. Amarnath Yatra 2025: MHA Approves Deployment of 581 Companies of CAPF in Jammu and Kashmir To Provide Security to Pilgrims.

BSF Refuses Travel in Damaged Train, Video Viral

1,200 BSF jawans deployed for Amarnath Yatra security were to travel from Udaipur to Jammu on Monday, but the train provided was in such poor condition that the personnel refused to travel. A new train has now been arranged. BSF has now clarified that the BSF officials raised the… pic.twitter.com/8ByMJY7rzE — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) June 11, 2025

BSF Refuses Dilapidated Train, Indian Railways Sends Replacement

This is the train which was sent for at least 1200 BSF personnel to move them from North East to J&K for their deployment in Amarnath Yatra. The dilapidated train was in absolute shambles. "Manholes" on the roof, dumpyard on the seats, floor. This is how the Indian railways and… pic.twitter.com/cjrXgspv1x — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)