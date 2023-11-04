A disturbing video is going viral on social media which shows cops using broom to collect the scattered pieces of body of a youth who was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha. The accident took place on Thursday night. The cops have sent the body to the mortuary and are trying to identify the accused. Further investigation is underway. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: BJP Leader Sarita Singh Dies in Car-Truck Collision in Amroha.

Amroha Road Accident

अमरोहा में मानवता हुई शर्मशार सड़क हादसे का शिकार हुआ था युवक नेशनल हाइवे 9 पर शव को रौंदते रहे वाहन पुलिस की हाइवे पेट्रोलिंग वाहन की खुली पोल सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव के टुकड़ों को समेटा पुलिस ने झाड़ू लगाकर सड़क से शव के टुकड़ों को समेटा विडियो सोशल मीडिया पर हुआ… pic.twitter.com/6zamWQVnps — News1Indiatweet (@News1IndiaTweet) November 3, 2023

