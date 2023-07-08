Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday rode a bike with Moto GP riders in Delhi. A video of Thakur riding a sports bike with Moto GP riders in the National Capital has gone viral on social media. The 2-minute 13-second video clip also shows Thakur receiving a helmet from Moto GP riders in Delhi. After the event, Anurag Thakur spoke to news agency ANI and said, "Moto GP is going to be held in India for the first time. This big event will be held in Gautam Budh Nagar, India. First time an Indian racer will participate in a Moto GP race. Now there will be a boost for racing bikes our automobile industry will also get a lot of boost." He further said that it will be a big initiative and he has full faith that this is just the beginning. "India will achieve new heights in racing," he added. Anurag Thakur Pushes Bus That Broke Down in Middle of Highway Causing Traffic Jam in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur (Watch Video).

India Will Achieve New Heights in Racing

#WATCH | Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur says, "Moto GP is going to be held in India for the first time. This big event will be held in Gautam Budh Nagar, India. First time an Indian racer will participate in a Moto GP race. Now there will be a boost for… pic.twitter.com/o5UAiY6Osc — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2023

