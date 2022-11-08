A video has surfaced of Union Minister Anurag Thakur which shows him pushing a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Himachal's Bilaspur. The Minister's convoy was also stuck in traffic. Anurag Thakur is in Himachal Pradesh to campaign for his party BJP as election in the state nears. Swachh Bharat 2022: Anurag Thakur Participates in Mega Cleanliness Drive at Chandni Chowk in Delhi (Watch Video)

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Union Minister Anurag Thakur was seen pushing a bus that broke down in the middle of a highway causing a traffic jam in Himachal's Bilaspur. The Minister's convoy was also stuck in traffic pic.twitter.com/2EPNLKGSJb — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)