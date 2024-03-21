The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Excise Policy Case. Earlier today, dozens of ED officials at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. This came hours after the Delhi High Court denied Kejriwal any interim protection from arrest in connection with the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy scam case. ED at Arvind Kejriwal's Residence: Nearly a Dozen Officers of Enforcement Directorate Arrive at Delhi CM's House to Serve Him Summon in Excise Policy Case (Watch Videos)

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

#Breaking: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in Delhi liquor policy money laundering case https://t.co/VOU6XaG3Jv — Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) March 21, 2024

ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Excise policy case: Sources pic.twitter.com/LaSlephh0v — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

