A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday evening to serve him a summon in the Excise Police Case. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing dozens of ED officials at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. This came hours after the Delhi High Court denied Kejriwal any interim protection from arrest in connection with the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy scam case. Excise Policy Case: Big Blow to Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi High Court Refuses To Grant Him Interim Protection.

ED at Arvind Kejriwal's Residence:

#BREAKING ED reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence! Nearly 12 ED officers have arrived with a warrant, searching residence of Arvind Kejriwal This comes just hours after Delhi high court refused to grant Kejriwal interim relief from arrest in liquor policy… pic.twitter.com/6athBT7B3p — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) March 21, 2024

Dozen ED Officers at Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

VIDEO | Visuals of ED officials at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve summons in the excise policy case. #ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/M6V1aQvfTC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2024

