Apple has turned down the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) request to unlock Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone to retrieve data, a report has said. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had contacted Apple to gain access to Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone for the Liquor Policy probe. Apple has reportedly claimed that the data can only be accessed with the password set by the device's owner. Excise Policy Case: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court Sends Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to Judicial Custody Till April 15.

Arvind Kejriwal iPhone Access

#BREAKING Apple company rejects ED request to unlock Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone, asserting privacy rights! Response comes amid kejriwal's arrest & ongoing probe into Delhi liquor policy case 👇🏻https://t.co/1WU1iHPFnc — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)