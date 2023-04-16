Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj on Saturday (April 15) night. When contacted, the families of the assailants Lovelesh Tiwari and Sunny Singh said that they did not know that the two were involved in the shooting. The killing of the Ahmed brothers took place around 10:00 pm and was caught on camera as media persons were following the handcuffed duo, who were being taken to the hospital by police for a medical checkup. Atiq Ahmed Shot Dead: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Orders High-Level Inquiry Into Killings of Gangster-Turned-Politician and His Brother Ashraf.

Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed Shot Dead:

#WATCH | UP: ...We have no information about how he reached there and we didn't mean anything to him...He is a drug addict...We don't know anything about him...: Yagya Tiwari, father of shooter Lovelesh Tiwari who shot gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf pic.twitter.com/ClmtzkKL9k — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Didn't Know He Waw Involved in Killings:

#WATCH | Hamirpur, UP | There are cases registered against my brother. He did not do anything for a living. I was not aware that my brother is involved in the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf: Pintu Singh, brother of Sunny Singh, one of the shooters who killed Atiq… pic.twitter.com/b8ReZZr1Nt — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

