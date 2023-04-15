Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed have been shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj, news agency ANI has reported. According to the initial report, Atiq Ahmed and his brother, Ashraf Ahmed, were killed in a firing near the medical college in UP's Prayagraj. Disturbing visuals have surfaced on social media which shows the exact place were the brothers were shot dead. The brothers were interacting with media persons when they were killed. Atiq Ahmad, His Brother Ashraf Shot Dead After Unidentified Assailants Open Fire Near Medical College in Prayagraj.

Watch Video (Disturbing Visuals):

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Moment when Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while interacting with media. (Warning: Disturbing Visuals) pic.twitter.com/xCmf0kOfcQ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Visuals from Prayagraj where Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead. pic.twitter.com/RBSDxTk5TY — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

