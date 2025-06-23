Delhi Police Crime Branch has uncovered a large-scale Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) smuggling operation, arresting six people and seizing 72,000 litres of fuel from a godown in Mundka. The racket allegedly siphoned ATF meant for airports and sold it illegally on the black market, causing significant financial losses. The police also recovered forged tools, tankers, and cash during the raid. Delhi: Habitual Thief Who Committed Thefts To Fund His Drug Addiction Arrested by Mayur Vihar Police, 1 Motorcycle and 4 Mobiles Recovered (Watch Video).

Aviation Turbine Fuel Smuggling Racket Busted in Delhi

Watch: Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a major Aviation Turbine Fuel smuggling racket, arresting six people and recovering 72,000 litres of ATF from a Mundka godown. Forged tools, tankers, and cash were seized. The racket siphoned fuel meant for airports and sold it on the black… pic.twitter.com/6fZoH8m0nj — IANS (@ians_india) June 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)