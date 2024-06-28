In a shocking incident in Greater Noida West, famous YouTuber Avinash Rajput was assaulted by a group of youths who filmed the attack and made it viral on social media. Avinash, who was visiting his sister, went to Gaur City Mall where around a dozen youngsters brutally attacked him and his companions. One companion was seriously injured and hospitalised. The attackers vandalised Avinash's car, as seen in the video shared by Avinash on his YouTube channel. The motive behind the attack remains unclear. The police have arrested four individuals—Vishan, Mukesh, Rahul, and Vineet—in connection with the incident and are investigating further. Avinash has pleaded with the authorities to take strict action against the assailants. Uttar Pradesh: Momos Seller Slits Man's Throat on Road in Bareilly, People Stand as Mute Spectator (Disturbing Video).

YouTuber Avinash Rajput Attacked in Noida

https://t.co/uYxi1WLN4y — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) June 27, 2024

