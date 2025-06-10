In a significant development in the Baba Siddique murder case, Zeeshan Akhtar, the absconding accused, has been arrested in Canada. Mumbai Police said that Zeeshan Akhtar was taken into custody in Canada. "Zeeshan Akhtar had been on the run since the incident and police are now investigating how he managed to leave the country," Mumbai Police added. It must be noted that in October 2024, the Mumbai Police identified Zeeshan Akhtar as the fourth suspect in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Siddique, a prominent politician, was shot and killed by assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra. Baba Siddique Shot Dead: Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar Identified as Fourth Accused in NCP Leader’s Murder Case.

Zeeshan Akhtar Arrested in Canada

