The untimely demise of Puneeth Rajkumar last month had people in shock and grief. The tributes for the late actor started pouring in. In another gesture to celebrate the legacy of the star, a baby elephant in Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shivamogga district has been named after him. Deputy Conservator of Forest (Shivamogga wildlife division), Nagaraj said, "The elephant is named Puneeth Raj Kumar to pay tribute to him". The late actor had visited the camp before his death.

Read the tweet here:

Karnataka| A baby elephant named after actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who visited Sakrebailu elephant camp in Shivamogga before his death Deputy Conservator of Forest (Shivamogga wildlife division), Nagaraj said, "The elephant is named Puneeth Raj Kumar to pay tribute to him." pic.twitter.com/ZMffaLXMs9 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)