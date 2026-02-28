Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) secured their first-ever Ranji Trophy title, overcoming eight-time champions Karnataka in the 2025-26 final at Hubballi. Led by Paras Dogra, J&K dictated the contest. They posted a mammoth 584, driven by Shubham Pundir's century. Auqib Nabi then claimed a five-wicket haul, bowling Karnataka out for 293 to secure a decisive 291-run lead. This unassailable first-innings advantage crowned J&K champions as the match concluded in a draw, ending a 67-year wait for domestic glory.

Jammu and Kashmir Win Ranji Trophy 2025-26

