An accident caught on camera in Shivamogga city claimed the life of journalist Anil Kumar Naik, 44, on Sunday night. Naik suffered a severe head injury after his two-wheeler collided head-on with another bike in the Vinoba Nagar area. The incident was reportedly captured on nearby CCTV cameras, showing the moment of the crash. Passersby rushed him to a private hospital for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries. Anil Kumar Naik had worked with several news channels and a newspaper in Shivamogga during his journalism career. His sudden death has shocked the local media community. He is survived by his wife and three children. The Shivamogga district unit of the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists and the Shivamogga Press Trust expressed deep grief and paid tribute to the late journalist. Who Was Vallabh Maheshwari? Shakun Group MD Dies After BMW Overturns on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Journalist Dies in Accident in Shivamogga

A disturbing video has surfaced from #Shivamogga, #Karnataka, showing a tragic road accident involving two motorcycles. According to reports, the motorcycles collided head-on, and the impact of the crash was extremely severe. One of the riders reportedly died on the spot due to… pic.twitter.com/Ufev766HSV — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 10, 2026

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