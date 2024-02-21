During an event at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a moment from his speech to address a concern he noticed in the audience. He observed a man lifting a baby to receive his blessings. Seeing this, PM Modi intervened and asked the man to put the baby down, considering the cold weather. He was heard saying, “Bachi ko pareshan mat karo bhai.” “Don’t bother the little girl, she is a small doll,” the Prime Minister was heard as saying. He assured that if the man were closer, he would have bestowed all his blessings, but he urged him not to distress the child in the cold weather. PM Narendra Modi Urges 'Vocal For Local' Initiative; Shares Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa Clip Ahead of Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi’s Humble Appeal to Man

“Pareshan Mat Karo…” PM Modi’s humble appeal to man carrying child on shoulder in Jammu public rally pic.twitter.com/qYS7uU5v20 — JAMMU LINKS NEWS (@JAMMULINKS) February 20, 2024

