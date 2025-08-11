In a disturbing incident, an 85-year-old man, Pandit Raghunandan Sharma, was violently attacked by a stray bull while walking to a temple in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat around 11:30 am on August 8. The shocking video of the bull attack in Baghpat was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The video shows the elderly man walking slowly with the help of a stick when a stray bull suddenly charges at him and tosses him several feet into the air. The man crashes to the ground as the bull walks away. Moments later, a tempo rickshaw stops nearby, and a passerby rushes to help. Other locals soon gather and assist the injured man into the vehicle, rushing him to a nearby private doctor for treatment. The victim sustained serious injuries and is currently under medical care. Bull Attack in Bareilly: Tea Shop Destroyed Within Seconds As 2 Bulls Fight on Busy Road in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Elderly Injured in Baghpat Bull Attack

बागपत के लहचौड़ा गांव में आवारा सांड ने 85 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को पटककर गंभीर रूप से घायल कर दिया। सीसीटीवी में कैद घटना का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है pic.twitter.com/MmA4jCMQAf — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) August 11, 2025

