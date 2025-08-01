The menace of stray bulls in Uttar Pradesh continues to escalate, putting lives at risk and creating fear among residents. A recent incident in Bareilly's Nawabganj area, caught on CCTV, shows two bulls violently clashing on a busy roadside before storming into a tea shop, wrecking it within seconds and sending customers fleeing in panic. Such incidents have become alarmingly frequent, with locals reporting a spike in accidents due to sudden bull fights in public areas. Despite repeated complaints to the district panchayat, no effective action has been taken, and authorities have yet to launch a campaign to address the growing threat. In the video, the bulls charge into a local tea shop, destroying it within seconds as customers run frantically. Bull Attack in Lakhimpur Kheri: Elderly Man Dies After Being Trampled by Fighting Stray Cattle at Market in UP’s Rajapur, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Bull Attack in Bareilly

