A youth tragically died after a venomous black cobra bit him while he was sleeping on a cot in Lumb village of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district. The chilling incident was captured on video, clearly showing the cobra slithering over the sleeping youth before delivering the fatal bite. Startled, the victim woke up and left the room after spotting the snake, immediately informing his family. Despite receiving treatment from local doctors, the youth could not be saved. Uttar Pradesh: Man Bitten by Snakes 5 Times in Less Than 2 Months in Fatehpur, Survives All Snake Bites; Doctors Shocked Over ‘Strange’ Case.

Baghpat Snake Bite Video

