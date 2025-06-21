A routine train journey turned tragic for a man who was allegedly beaten to death over a seat dispute aboard the Delhi-Shamli passenger train in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. The deceased, Deepak, who worked at Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace, was returning home in Baghpat when a heated altercation broke out with a group of youths. The confrontation escalated, and Deepak was brutally assaulted inside the moving train. The attackers allegedly fled after leaving him in a critical state at a station. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Deepak succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s family has accused Rahul Baba and his associates of murder. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Baghpat Shocker: 7-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death With Scissors by Drug Addict in Uttar Pradesh; Accused Arrested.

Baghpat Train Murder

UP man beaten to death in a moving train over seat dispute In UP's Baghpat, a passanger identified as Deepak Yadav was beaten to death in a moving train allegedly over seat dispute. The train was bound Shamli from Delhi when the incident happened. pic.twitter.com/vxBGpbGwkW — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 21, 2025

