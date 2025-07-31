A disturbing video going viral on social media shows police opening lathicharge on women protesters in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district. It is reported that cops lathi-charged women protesters who were demanding compensation following the death of a man due to electrocution. The protest comes two days after Rakesh Shah, son of Satendra Turaha, died after being electrocuted while doing domestic electrical work at Sanjeev Pandey's home under the Bansdih police station area. Anil Kumar Jha, SP of Ballia, confirmed the incident and said that Shah died due to electrocution. Jha also said that the women and other protestors were lathi-charged as they made the deceased's family a part of their protest and started demanding compensation. He also noted that the crowd started misbehaving with people, due to which the police resorted to a lathi charge and dispersed them to their homes. Ballia Shocker: Patients Treated in Torchlight at Hospital Due to Power Outage, Glitch in Generator in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Police Lathicharge Women Protestors in Ballia

Shocking visuals from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. Police opened lathicharge on women protesters who were agitating for compensation demand following death of a man due to electrocution. pic.twitter.com/Wt6ZVory1E — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 31, 2025

Ballia Police Issue Statement After Man Dies Due to Electrocution

