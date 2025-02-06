Begusarai: Men Wearing Burqa Dance to Bollywood Songs During Saraswati Puja in Bihar, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Two Hindu youths were arrested for allegedly wearing burqas and dancing during Saraswati Puja celebrations in Begusarai. The incident, which took place in a local area of the district, led to police action after a video of the dance went viral on social media. According to reports, the young men donned burqas and performed at a community event, which some found objectionable. Following complaints, authorities intervened and took the duo into custody. Begusarai Shocker: Man Dies After Russell's Viper Bite in Bihar; Snake Found Hidden in Clothes During Cremation.

लोकेशन : बेगूसराय,बिहार दिनांक : 4 फरवरी मुस्लिम लड़कियों को बदनाम करने की बड़ी साजिश। सरस्वती पूजा के दौरान बुर्का पहनकर अश्लील गानों पर डांस किया गया और इसके लिए युवकों ने मुस्लिम लड़कियों की वेशभूषा का इस्तेमाल किया। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस ने दो युवकों को हिरासत में लिया। pic.twitter.com/ru6TCP7Yfr — The Muslim (@TheMuslim786) February 5, 2025

