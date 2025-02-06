Begusarai: Men Wearing Burqa Dance to Bollywood Songs During Saraswati Puja in Bihar, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Two men in Begusarai, Bihar, were arrested after a video of them wearing burqas and dancing to Bollywood songs during Saraswati Puja went viral. Police took action following complaints from locals.

Begusarai: Men Wearing Burqa Dance to Bollywood Songs During Saraswati Puja in Bihar, Arrested After Video Goes Viral
Men Wearing Burqa Dance to Bollywood Songs During Saraswati Puja (Photo Credits: @TheMuslim786)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2025 04:35 PM IST

Two Hindu youths were arrested for allegedly wearing burqas and dancing during Saraswati Puja celebrations in Begusarai. The incident, which took place in a local area of the district, led to police action after a video of the dance went viral on social media. According to reports, the young men donned burqas and performed at a community event, which some found objectionable. Following complaints, authorities intervened and took the duo into custody. Begusarai Shocker: Man Dies After Russell's Viper Bite in Bihar; Snake Found Hidden in Clothes During Cremation.

Men Wearing Burqa Dance to Bollywood Songs During Saraswati Puja in Bihar 

