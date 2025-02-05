A shocking traffic violation incident has come to light in Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a two-wheeler owner accrued fines of INR 1.61 lakh. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bengaluru Traffic Police said that 311 cases of traffic violation have been registered since February 2023. They also said that a two-wheeler with a pending amount of INR 1,61,000 bearing vehicle number KA 05 JX 1344 was located and seized at the City Market Traffic Police Station on February 3, and the owner of the vehicle was given appropriate information to follow the traffic rules. It is learned that after being summoned by cops, the owner of the two-wheeler paid the fine of INR 1,61,000 and cleared his bike from the traffic police. Pictures showing the owner taking the bike with him after paying fine have surfaced online. Ferraris, Porsches, BMWs and Other Luxury Cars Seized by Bengaluru Transport Department for Plying Without Paying Taxes (Watch Video).

Two-Wheeler With a Pending Fine Amount of NR 1,61,000 Located

Owner of Vehicle Given Appropriate Information To Follow the Traffic Rules

ಒಟ್ಟು 311 ಬಾಕಿ ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳಿದ್ದ ಮೇರೆಗೆ ದಿನಾಂಕ:03.02.2025 ರಂದು ಠಾಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದ ದ್ವಿಚಕ್ರ ವಾಹನ ನಂಬರ್ ಕೆಎ-05 ಜೆಎಕ್ಸ್-1344 ಸ್ಕೂಟರ್ ನ ಮಾಲೀಕ/ಚಾಲಕನಿಂದ ಒಟ್ಟು ರೂ 1,61,500/- ದಂಡದ ಮೊತ್ತವನ್ನು ಕಟ್ಟಿಸಿದ್ದು, ಸದರಿ ವಾಹನದ ಚಾಲಕ/ಮಾಲೀಕರಿಗೆ ಸಂಚಾರ ನಿಯಮಗಳನ್ನು ಪಾಲಿಸುವಂತೆ ಸೂಕ್ತ ತಿಳುವಳಿಕೆ ನೀಡಿರುತ್ತದೆ. pic.twitter.com/snYlFYMMqg — ಸಿಟಿಮಾರ್ಕೆಟ್ ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊ. ಠಾ. CITY MARKET TRAFFIC BTP (@citymarkettrps) February 4, 2025

Man Clears Fine of Over 1.50 Lakh

He has cleared the entire 1,61,000rs of traffic violation amount👍 No wonder why social media is powerful, if used effectively! https://t.co/d0pav5qVw9 pic.twitter.com/OxIJOXCJZU — ThirdEye (@3rdEyeDude) February 4, 2025

