The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to an end on Monday, January 30 as the official closing is scheduled to take place in Srinagar, amid snowfall. The yatra which started on September 7 from Kanyakumari, covered a distance of nearly 4,080 km across 75 districts of the country. A video was shared on the Twitter handle of Bharat Jodo that showed the recap of the yatra. The video beautifully captured the diversity of India and the special moments the Congress MP shared with other yatris and the people he met during his walk. Bharat Jodo Yatra Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Watch Rahul Gandhi As He Concludes His 'Unite India' March in Jammu and Kashmir Today.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Ends in Srinagar Today:

Different customs, languages, cultures, and traditions make India unique. But what unites us all is our love for the country, and its people. It is this unity that the #BharatJodoYatra is pursuing. Because, we are strongest when together. pic.twitter.com/7KyHBaUCDB — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) January 29, 2023

