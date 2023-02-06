A gang of thieves has stolen a railway line in Bihar's Samastipur. According to the reports, the tracks that were stolen were around 2 kilometers long. Meanwhile, a departmental investigation has been launched to nab the accused and two RPF employees were suspended for negligence. Earlier, the incidents of a railway engine, land, road, and mobile tower were reported from the Nitish Kumar-led state. Bihar at It Again! Two Km Road Stolen in Banka, Miscreants Sow Wheat Crops Over To Hide Theft.

Two Kilometres of Railway Tracks Stolen in Samastipur:

