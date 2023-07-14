In a serious incident of police brutality coming to the fore from Bihar's Bhojpur, a man and his mother were beaten up by police inside an SBI bank branch. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The video shows the police officers relentlessly hitting the man and his mother with forceful blows, despite his efforts to shield himself and his mother from harm. A complaint was filed, and the accused policemen were suspended following the incident. An investigation is underway in the case. Bihar Shocker: Police Personnel Thrashes Man, Makes Him Lick His Own Saliva Off Ground For Spitting Gutkha on Him in Samastipur (Watch Video).

Bihar Police Brutality Video:

