In a bizarre incident, a Bihar police personnel thrashed a man for spitting gutkha on him in Samastipur. According to the reports, the man was sitting on a window side bus seat, chewing gutkha. He, unfortunately, spat on a cop inadvertently. Enraged by this, the policeman dragged him down the bus, beat him black & blue and made him spit on the ground & lick his own saliva. An onlooker caught The entire incident on camera and later made the video viral.

Cop Thrashes Man:

A Bihar man, sitting on a window side bus seat, inadvertently spat on a cop after chewing gutkha in Samastipur The angry policeman dragged him down the bus, beat him black & blue and made him spit on the ground & lick his own saliva pic.twitter.com/3l2dhOM84q — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) July 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)