In Bihar's Lakhisarai, two family members were fatally shot, and four others sustained injuries in Punjabi Mohalla under Kabaiya police station. Reportedly, the attack occurred as the family was returning from Chhath Ghat after performing pooja. Three of the injured have been referred from Begusarai Sadar Hospital to Patna for further treatment. The incident is believed to be related to a love affair, and the police, led by SP Lakhisarai Pankaj Kumar, are currently investigating the matter at the crime scene. Chhath Puja 2023: Devotees Throng Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj To Celebrate Chhath Puja, Offers Prayers to Rising Sun (Watch Video).

Two Killed, Four Injured in Lakhisarai Shooting

#WATCH | Bihar: Two members of a family were shot dead and four others were injured in Punjabi Mohalla under the Kabaiya police station of Lakhisarai. The incident took place when they were returning from Chhath Ghat after performing pooja. Three injured have been referred from… pic.twitter.com/BF0i8mAAQz — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

