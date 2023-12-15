An undertrial prisoner was shot dead by two miscreants while he was being escorted by police to Danapur court. The incident has been reported from Bihar's Patna. The two assailants who gunned down the prisoner have been arrested. In a video shared by ANI, one of the accused can be seen been dragged away by police after arrest. Speaking about the incident, Patna SP Rajesh Kumar said "Abhishek Kumar aka Chote Sarkar was fatally shot by two people in Danapur court. The two culprits have been taken into custody". Further investigation in connection with the case is underway. Bihar Shocker: Kicks and Punches Rain as Two Sisters-in-Law Get Into Ugly Fight to Marry Younger Brother-in-Law in Nalanda.

Undertrial Prisoner Shot Dead in Bihar:

Patna City SP Rajesh Kumar says, "Abhishek Kumar aka Chote Sarkar was attacked by two people who shot at him in Danapur court. Further investigation is underway. Abhishek Kumar passed away in the attack. Two accused taken into custody." pic.twitter.com/Feg73X4ZNg — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

