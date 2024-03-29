IndiGo Airlines informed that its flight 6E-178, operating from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency on board on Friday, March 29, 2024. According to the airline, the crew assisted the unwell passenger. “Prioritising his well-being, the captain diverted the flight en route. On arrival, the passenger was referred for further treatment,” IndiGo said in a statement. IndiGo Airlines Flight en Route to Guwahati Makes an Emergency Landing in Dhaka Due to Fog (See Pic and Video).

Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo Flight Diverted to Indore

IndiGo flight 6E-178 operating from Patna to Ahmedabad, was diverted to Indore due to a medical emergency on board. The crew assisted the unwell passenger. Prioritising his well-being, the captain diverted the flight en route. On arrival, the passenger was referred for further… pic.twitter.com/u4Z5ho9yoK — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2024

