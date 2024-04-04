Saanand Verma, popularly known for playing Anokhe Lal Saxena in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has revealed that he was sexually harassed at the age of 13. In a recent interview, the actor claimed a man tried to sexually abuse him at cricket training academy in Patna, Bihar. He told Times Now, “It happened to me once, during a cricket match. When I was 13, I desperately wanted to be a cricketer. I went to a cricket training academy in Patna, Bihar. There, a big guy tried to exploit me. I was extremely scared and ran away. Since then, I have stayed away from cricket.” He even disclosed about casting couch in showbiz. Saanand stated, “Casting couch exists here. I can’t give two opinions on this, but fortunately, nothing like this has ever happened to me. No one has ever approached me in this way.” Sunny Leone Faces Sexual Harassment When She Was Just 18! Read the Actress’ Candid #MeToo Confession.

Saanand Verma Faces Sexual Harassment

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)