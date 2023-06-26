In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi, a reporter who was on duty was nearly robbed of his phone on the streets of the national capital. The incident took place on June 15 when a bike-borne man allegedly tried to snatch TV reporter Manav Yadav's phone in broad daylight. Yadav even shared a video of the entire incident on social media. The video shows Yadav standing on a road in Delhi. As the video moves further, a man on a bike comes and tries to snatch Yadav's phone. However, he fails to steal it. Yadav said that the incident took place between Maharashtra Sadan and India Gate Circle of the national capital. Goons Rob Delivery Agents on Gunpoint Video: Bike-Borne Attackers Rob Men of Rs 2 Lakh in Delhi, Probe On.

Biker Nearly Snatches Reporter's Phone

ये घटना 15 जून की है। जगह- महाराष्ट्र सदन और इंडिया गेट सर्कल के बीच। हमारा कैमरा चालू था। पिछले 7-8 मिनट से अपाचे बाइक पर एक लड़का हमें नोटिस कर रहा था मुझे सामान्य लगा तो इग्नोर किया। कुछ पढ़ने के लिए जैसे ही मैंने फ़ोन निकाला और नज़र फ़ोन की तरफ़ गई तो हमारे साथ ये हुआ। (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tXDtREQ4oR — Manav Yadav (@ManavLive) June 26, 2023

